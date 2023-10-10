The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Spanish Poet (3.47 Nottingham)

This well-related Lope De Vega colt made the best possible start to his career when victorious in a 7f Sandown novice in August (Go Daddy back in third). Two weeks later he was well beaten over a mile in a Listed race at Salisbury. That run may have come a bit too soon, but the fact he was deemed good enough to take his chance at that level suggests he could be well thought of. He returns here after a 56-day break for his handicap debut and is also up in trip again, but his breeding suggests 1m2f should not be a problem. He is in good hands and should be capable of further improvement.

Topofthecotswolds (5.05 Ludlow)

The nine-year-old has run some decent races this summer without getting his head in front. He is being given a chance by the handicapper here, off a mark of 124, which is 2lb lower than for his last win. Admittedly, he has to show more than he did last time but this step back up to 3m will help, as will the slightly less taxing company. He is a previous course winner with ground conditions right up his street and, with the Nigel Twiston-Davies yard in such good form, a change in fortunes for Topofthecotswolds could be in the offing.

Gandhi Maker (5.15 Sedgefield)

He started the last jumps season running over trips between 2m4f and 3m with not much to show for it, but after a small break and a drop in trip he won two in a row, firstly on soft ground at Newcastle then over this course and distance on good ground a few weeks later. He went up 8lb for his next run at Kelso but was only denied by an in-form rival and then looked to have every chance when falling at the last on his penultimate start in a Class 2 handicap at Carlisle. He had a tendency to hang left on his last couple of runs, but hopefully that has been rectified by his break. His mark of 106 looks workable and he has scope to progress again this season.

Read more:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

'I think we have a standout contender' - James Hill with three selections for Wednesday's racing

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.