The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(3.45 Chester)

As usual this three-year-old handicap looks a competitive affair with plenty of in-form contenders and potential improvers. One of those is Richard Hannon’s filly, who was generally progressive in her juvenile campaign which ended with a close second in a Doncaster novice in July. The form of that race has worked out well. She looks to have trained on judging by her cosy win back at Doncaster 12 days ago. She made all that day and is well drawn in stall three if aiming to go from the front again. Her opening mark of 80 may prove lenient and she seems to handle most ground and not many ride this track better than Ryan Moore, who gets the leg up for the first time.

(4.55 Chester)

Arguably his best effort of last season was first time up in this race when headed on the line. His final run of the season when second at Catterick was also a creditable effort. He seems to have a liking for the sharp tracks at Chester and Catterick with the majority of his best efforts coming at those courses. He is now 3lb lower than this time last year, goes well fresh and has a good draw for one who likes to be up with the pace.

(8.00 Kempton)

Despite being a five-year-old, James Fanshawe's runner has only been seen on a racecourse four times. Having won on his debut in 2020 he was then off the track for over two years. He returned with two course-and-distance victories, firstly in October, comfortably taking a novice event and then backing that up when winning on his handicap debut, again with a bit in hand. He was slightly disappointing last time at Southwell when finishing fourth in a slowly run affair which would not have suited this strong traveller. His trainer has been in good form of late and there should hopefully be some improvement in him on only his fifth start.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.