The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips on Tuesday

Three horses to consider in a multiple for Tuesday . . .

(2.25 Sandown)

Having had wind surgery after a lacklustre effort at Ayr back in October, Lucinda Russell's 7yo returned to form, when winning readily, back at that track three weeks ago. That was not the strongest of races but that took his record to 4-7 since going chasing and he looks to be progressing nicely. He has gone up 6lb for that win but his jockey, Patrick Wadge, takes off a useful 7lb. Douglas Talking also has previous course form, having won over this trip, in February of last year and hopefully, that will stand him in good stead here. He likes to go from the front and if getting into a good rhythm he could be hard to peg back.

(3.35 Sandown)

This looks like a competitive affair and a case can be made for a few but Nicky Henderson’s thrice-raced 7yo went into the notebook after a pleasing return from a 421-day break on New Year’s Eve. Before that, he had only been seen in a point-to-point and a novice hurdle in November 2021, which he was awarded in the Stewards' room. That was a decent race with the original winner and the third both proving to be fair sorts. Not sure whether he has had issues or has just been given time but he was entitled to need that latest run and if the yard has had a clear run of things with him he may improve past these.

(3.50 Newcastle)

Sandy Thomson’s 6yo has shown glimmers of promise in his four starts to date, twice in bumpers and then in two hurdles this season. Both those hurdle runs came at Kelso and having not jumped fluently the first time over obstacles he then looked better last time out but having travelled well he faded in the home straight. He has since had wind surgery and he may also appreciate the return to Newcastle’s more galloping track, where he ran well in a bumper. His mark looks very fair for his handicap debut and is open to improvement for a yard who have a healthy £105 level stakes profit at the track over the last five seasons and had a cracking day at Kelso on Saturday.

Read this next:

Sign up to receive , Robbie Wilders' top weekly newsletter. Get weekend tips, festival fancies and big-race selections delivered straight to your inbox.