The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Sedgefield and Southwell on Tuesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Tuesday . . .

Hashtag Boum (1.20 Sedgefield)

Having won her sole point-to-point in October 2022, she then had a fairly productive first season over hurdles for Ruth Jefferson. Having put in a few placed efforts, including being beaten a head on her handicap debut over course and distance in March, she got her head in front over 2m6f at Kelso on the final start of last season. She was seen again in a much stronger race at Market Rasen in May, but although she was beaten by 23 lengths, the longer trip and losing a shoe were plausible excuses. She seems versatile regarding ground and trip, and as a six-year-old with only six runs to her name, she could progress again this term.

Mountain Leopard (2.10 Southwell)

The Venetia Williams-trained eight-year-old has had a very stop-start career, with only ten starts under his belt. He obviously has not been easy to get right, and he returns from another break here. He has run well each time after a long break, though, and his trainer remains in excellent form. This step up to 3m will pose some questions, but there are stayers in his pedigree, and he has run well in testing conditions before. This could be the time to catch him.

Montregard (3.40 Southwell)

The Tom Lacey-trained four-year-old has shown plenty of promise in his two runs. A decent third on his debut at Doncaster in February was followed by victory in a maiden hurdle at Warwick in April. He had to work hard that day, with a couple of poor jumps not helping, and he looked like he was getting a bit outpaced, but he found plenty on the run for home. He looks to have a decent engine, and this extra furlong and a bit will definitely help (half-brother to Protektorat). His trainer has been in superb form over the last fortnight, and also has a 25 per cent strike-rate and £45.58 level-stakes profit with handicap debutants over the last few seasons.

