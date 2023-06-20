The Punt Acca: Stuart Langley's three horse racing tips at Royal Ascot on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple at Royal Ascot on Wednesday . . .

My Prospero (4.20 Ascot)

William Haggas’s runner made rapid progress in his three-year-old season from winning a maiden at Newbury in April to finishing a close-up third in the Champion Stakes in October. In between those efforts he won a Listed event over a mile and Group 2 over 1m2f, but his third in last year's St James’s Palace was where he emerged as a potential top-class colt, only beaten a neck by the ill-fated Coroebus. His fourth on return in the Lockinge was respectable and would have blown away any cobwebs, and the return to 1m2f here will suit better. There is very little between these on official ratings and he is open to further improvement after just seven starts.

Reach For The Moon (5.00 Ascot)

After an injury ended an otherwise impressive juvenile campaign, he was highly touted for Classic glory going into his three-year-old season, but it was not to be, and he was only seen three times. The first two of those were not too bad, second to My Prospero over a mile at Sandown before he was beaten at short odds when not seeming to stay the 1m2f in the Hampton Court Stakes. He was not seen again until October when he disappointed in a French Group 3, with the heavy ground that day not suiting. He has a bit to prove now, even more so after his disappointing return at Newmarket in April where he did not settle, but the fact he is being persevered with is interesting, and he could be well handicapped. The rail draw could help him settle better, and if getting anywhere near his juvenile form, he could make his presence felt.

Johannes Brahms (6.10 Ascot)

Plenty of potential on show here, but I like the chances of Aidan O’Brien's runner. He overcame obvious inexperience to win on debut at over 6f Naas early last month. He was alert at the start but looked green throughout. He led most of the way, showing plenty of speed, and when challenged, he knuckled down well and pulled out more near the finish to win in a decent time. He will have learned plenty from that, and this drop back to 5f is an interesting move as he looked to want every yard of that 6f, but having won this race three times in the last eight runnings, including with the top class Little Big Bear last year, his trainer surely knows what he is capable of.

