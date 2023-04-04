The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horseracing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple . . .

(2.25 Wolverhampton)

Benoit De La Sayette stole the headlines on the opening day of the turf Flat season at Doncaster, winning his second Lincoln with a cool ride aboard the topweight, but a fellow apprentice wrote a significant footnote by riding a quickfire double in the final two races. Having honed his skills in the UAE over the winter, Connor Planas has returned in fine form and can consider himself lucky that jockeys’ claims are not examined by judge and jury. He’d be lucky to get away with a suspended sentence and this afternoon’s partner-in-crime, Sweet Mist, looks to have an awful lot going for her now upped to 7f and weighted to win, from a handy draw, for her in-form yard.

(3.50 Nottingham)

The first leg of Saturday’s Planas double, 28-1 shot Don’t Look Back, was a timely reminder that it’s always worth having a second look at horses reverting to the Flat, from hurdles, in the early weeks of the season. Fitness assured is the obvious positive, but the professionals may also tell you that a spell hurdling strengthens up a horse’s hindquarters, resulting in a more powerful performer once returned to the level. In truth, the previous form of Alan King’s four-year-old should be good enough anyway, but it will be disappointing if he doesn’t improve on it and, while there’ll be no 28-1, he looks the answer to this.

(4.55 Nottingham)

Who’d be a handicapper? There must be times when the official assessor just knows he’s in trouble and Simon Dow’s blossoming three-year-old looks a case in point. On and off the bridle, out the back, throughout most of his recent return, the son of Ectot didn’t get a clear sight of them in the straight and only found his lane deep inside the last. He got up late in a four-way bob of heads, but that only tells half the story. Having opened at 40-1 the night before, his price collapsed to an opening on-course show of 11-1. That still proved too big for those who knew and he eventually ended up a 17-2 chance. The handicapper has no business factoring in market moves and, after a defenceless 2lb rise, looks to be staring down the barrel. This colt is locked and loaded.

