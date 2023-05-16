The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday

(2.05 Newton Abbot)

With Inferno Sacree in the line-up this should be a well-run affair that can set up nicely for Seamus Mullins’ class-dropper. Formerly a smart juvenile hurdler, peaking at 139 after a good second in the 2020 Gerry Feilden, he’s largely been on the skids since returning from a near-two year absence but shaped a good deal better last time, over a distance that might have been a stretch. This test looks much more like it. He is 1-1 over the trip, 1-1 at the track and can press home his class advantage.

(2.25 York)

When Richard Spencer’s runner won a warm three-year-old sprint handicap over course and distance last year, he beat four bang-in-form sprinters who are rated between 6lb and 15lb higher than they raced off that day. The winner himself, despite subsequently running a belter when fourth in the Ayr Gold Cup, is just 4lb above that mark and could be set for a big year in the feature 6f handicaps. This race is likely to have been an early-season target as he has shown a clear liking for York on his previous visits here, while the booking of Tom Marquand and the customary deployment of cheekpieces suggests he’s ready to roll for this reappearance.

(5.10 Bath)

A hot-headed but likeable sprinter, Grace Harris's timebomb registered course win number four at Bath, all under Ray Dawson, when making a winning reappearance just over a fortnight ago. He beat a big field that day and a 4lb rise to a mark of 62 looks reasonable given he won off 63 at this venue last June. The extra half a furlong won’t be a problem as he has won over course and distance before, so if he saves his fireworks for the run home, rather than the canter down, there’s a good chance he’ll go back-to-back and notch a fifth victory at the track.

