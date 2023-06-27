The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Salisbury and Carlisle on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Stone Circle (2.40 Salisbury)

This will be much easier than contesting the Dash and Lansdown Stakes for Sampers Seven, who just sneaks in on age and rating. In truth the race is almost made for her, the one issue being this track, which is stiff enough for a mare who is all about speed. She could be on fumes close home and Michael Bell’s six-year-old can run her down. His last assignment was mission impossible against a strong track bias but he looks perfectly berthed next to the mare this time and Harry Davies returns to the saddle, the pair having won on their only previous link-up at Chepstow a year ago. The chestnut won off this mark in April and can go in again.

Bluelight Bay (3.40 Salisbury)

Skysail looked good when making a winning handicap debut, in first-time blinkers, on his seasonal debut at Goodwood in early May but this ground will be quicker and his subsequent absence is off-putting. With additional doubts about blinkers working twice, he might be worth taking on and, from a falling mark, Eve Johnson Houghton’s three-year-old holds appeal. He didn’t cope with Epsom’s camber when last seen on Oaks day but made good progress once straightened out and a return to this more conventional track will help. Some of his juvenile form is eye-catching and he can make the most of this mark now upped to a mile.

Lady Onyx (4.50 Carlisle)

Maybe Ceanna is just coming to hand, but the market for this Listed race looks set to put a lot of trust in her nine-length romp in a Class 4 at Southwell 15 days ago, beating a 66-1 shot. Taken literally that form is miles better than anything shown previously and the alarm bells are ringing on her return to turf. Secret Angel is a far more solid proposition but it’s Johnny Murtagh’s filly who has the scope for improvement and she can make a successful raid. She posted a fine effort when bumped up to Listed company on her second start, finishing third at Musselburgh when still looking a touch green. With class horses all around her that form looks solid and it clearly caught the attention of Team Valor, who have subsequently swooped. She’s nicely drawn and looks a huge player.

