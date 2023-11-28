The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Hereford and Kelso on Wednesday

Three horses to put in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Busty Boy (1.00 Kelso)

Southern raider Young Buster looks sure to prove popular in the market but he makes his return from a 200-day break and was a bit novicey when scoring on his chase debut at Warwick in May. That’s not something that can be said about Daragh Bourke’s six-year-old, who jumped with elan on his first taste of fences under rules, winning over course and distance just over a month ago. He had his field under pressure two out that day and was value for more than the winning margin, just tiring on the run-in having already put his race to bed. Previously 3-4 in Irish points, the gelding is clearly an out-and-out chaser and can take another step up the ladder here.

Casa No Mento (2.00 Hereford)

Nigel Twiston-Davies’s mare ran a cracker when just collared by Larchmont Lass in Sandown’s Listed bumper on Imperial Cup day and reappeared with a stylish success at Market Rasen in late September, effortlessly moving clear of her pursuers to record an impressive victory on her hurdles debut. That form is nothing to get excited about but her hurdling was proficient and she showed a professional attitude when an errant rival eyeballed her earlier in the race. The five-year-old’s penalty has been largely wiped out by Finn Lambert’s claim and this track will suit, as evidenced by an easy win on her rules debut here in January.

Camp Belan (3.20 Kelso)

It’s a busy day for Lucinda Russell’s team, with up to nine runners looking to grace Wetherby and Kelso. Her seven-year-old won’t be the quickest in the squad - quite the opposite, in fact - but there are good grounds for thinking he can make a positive contribution to the day’s haul. The son of Milan made his seasonal debut over course and distance in October but needed the run that day, weakening before the last and finishing tired. Subsequently sent to Wetherby, he showed he’d come on nicely for that initial outing, getting outpaced before running all the way to the line over an inadequate 3m. That form is working out, the second posting a fine effort upped markedly in grade at Haydock on Saturday while the fifth went in next time at Catterick (also upped in class). This return to 3m2f will see him in much better light and he’s below his last winning mark.

