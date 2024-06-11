The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Fontwell and Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Briefly (2.13 Fontwell)

On paper this looks like a three-horse race but with doubts about Gwash and Pyffo it’s the likely outsider of the trio who can come out on top. Anthony Honeyball’s filly first caught the eye when finishing a solid third in her second bumper run at Wincanton in February, staying on stoutly having been outpaced. In three subsequent starts - a bumper and two hurdles - she’s confirmed the impression that she’ll have more to offer once upped in trip so this move to 2m5½f looks a good one. She gets plenty of weight from her rivals and can make that count.

Blow Your Horn (5.18 Fontwell)

Ian Williams’ novice looked a potential improver switched to handicaps last time and duly seemed set to win his first race over hurdles, sauntering into the lead on the turn for home and looking to have it in the bag at the last. He hung left and emptied close home however, possibly just stretched at the trip having been in front long enough. This drop back down to 2m3f looks the right way to go and he can make amends.

Home And Dry (8.45 Kempton)

Wannabe Brave comes here on a four-timer but he’s been well placed to win his last two starts, a claim offsetting a rise the first time before winning unpenalised one week later. He’ll need to find more tonight and Deborah Faulkner’s son of Sea The Stars can spring a mild surprise. The gelding ran a big race off the back of a 700-day absence on his stable debut at this track just over a year ago, beaten just over three lengths to finish fourth at 150-1, and he proved that was no fluke six weeks later when finishing runner-up at Chelmsford. A recent spell hurdling - not at all disgraced in two starts - should have helped to strengthen him up and he’s interesting off a career-low mark on this return to the all-weather.

