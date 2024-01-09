The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Doncaster and Kempton

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Cruz Control (2.00 Doncaster)

This looks a competitive handicap chase but it can go to Tom Lacey’s improving novice. After a reasonable effort in a warm race at Ascot in November, the seven-year-old got off the mark over fences later that month, beating Glory And Honour off level weights. The pair met again at this track on their next start, this time the previous victor just proving unable to give 3lb to his rival. It was still a solid run, though, and the form has been franked with the fifth home that day subsequently going on to win a decent race at Newbury on Challow Hurdle day. The tongue-tie goes on now and the extra furlong looks guaranteed to suit.

Masked Dance (2.35 Doncaster)

Mel Rowley’s mare posted a career best on her first completed start in handicaps, filling the runner-up spot at Huntingdon in May despite the speed-favouring track and minimum trip looking against her. Having subsequently been given a break and wind op, she reappeared over 2m5f at Ludlow in November and built on her earlier efforts, finishing a good second when trying to concede 22lb to the winner. The third, fourth and sixth all hit the frame next time out so the form looks to have some substance and despite the drop down in trip probably not being ideal, the galloping nature of this track can compensate for that. She should be finishing strongly and can land a first success.

Lartigue (8.00 Kempton)

It’s not hard to see why Karl Burke’s four-year-old has taken a while to make the racecourse – he’s quite a specimen – and the colt caught a few eyes when finally making his debut at Wolverhampton just over a month ago, travelling nicely into the race before showing his inexperience behind one who’d had it all his own way in front. Encouragingly he was strong in the market beforehand and the form received a quick boost when the third home scored comfortably just over a week later. That gelding, the reopposing and penalised Composite, will do well to reverse the form against this promising chestnut, whose dam was a top-level performer in the US. It’s likely there’s a good bit more to come and he can break his maiden at the second attempt ahead of bigger and better things.

