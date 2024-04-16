The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Cheltenham and Newmarket on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Hymac (3.15 Cheltenham)

Haston Clermont looks sure to prove popular but the race he won at Catterick last time rather fell apart, his chief market rival blundering his chance away and two outsiders chasing him home, both soundly beaten next time. He’ll need to step up again and the eye is drawn instead to Harry Fry’s lightly raced chaser. The eight-year-old was having just his second start over fences when finishing off well over 2m7f at Taunton in December, so it was a surprise to see him dropped in trip at Uttoxeter next time. Predictably, he found 2m4f against him that day but still posted a solid effort to chase home the talented but mercurial Jupiter Du Gite. This marathon trip looks much more like it and he makes plenty of appeal off a 1lb lower mark.

Matrika (3.35 Newmarket)

Dance Sequence, vying for 1,000 Guineas favouritism, will hog the headlines going into the Nell Gwyn and rightly so, the Godolphin filly winning both her starts at two, latterly taking the Oh So Sharp. She was definitely learning on the job, however, and if the penny still hasn’t fully dropped she’ll be vulnerable first time up and can be taken on with Aidan O’Brien’s useful filly. The daughter of No Nay Never suffered her only defeat last term when chasing home Porta Fortuna in the Albany at Royal Ascot - a cracking effort that earned her a better RPR than Dance Sequence has managed - and she should be fine over this extra furlong.

Our Champ (5.00 Cheltenham)

Hopefully the Sussex Champion Hurdle holds the key to this race, with five of those Plumpton horses engaging in battle once again. It looked a hot renewal beforehand but Chris Gordon’s gelding took the field apart, opening right up after the second-last to pump 11 lengths into the reliable Mr Freedom. Raised just 8lb higher, that looks a fairly lenient reaction from the assessor and Freddie Gordon retakes the reins with his handy 5lb allowance in tow.

