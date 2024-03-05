The Punt Acca: Richard Russell's three horse racing tips at Catterick and Kempton on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Wednesday . . .

Haston Clermont (3.45 Catterick)

Noel Williams has an improving chaser on his hands and this gelding rates a confident pick to bag a third race from his last four starts. The son of Coastal Path opened his account at Lingfield in December, staying on strongly on his first crack at 3m before dossing close home to win with ears pricked. That trait was in evidence again on his next start, looking full value for a near-two length victory at Wincanton in January. Sent to Chepstow on a hat-trick just over three weeks later, this progressive sort went down narrowly, just failing to peg back Twilight Glory. That race couldn’t have worked out much better, the winner and third both going in next time while the fifth ran a huge race at Taunton last week and the seventh was runner-up on his subsequent start. Still only seven, he’s the youngest in this field and can take a slight rise in grade in his stride.

Burrows Hall (4.15 Catterick)

Just the four runners but it’s a quirky affair, all four having won last time out, three over course and distance. Onward Route looked to have been reinvented as a stayer when scoring at this track in November but a subsequent absence has to be a concern and Barricane, despite winning, didn’t impress with his attitude last time and beat a pair who have disappointed since. Consequently this looks between Burrows Hall and Champ Royal and formlines suggest the former can come out on top. Sue Smith’s seven-year-old was well clear when eased on the run-in at this venue last week, the handicapper reacting with a 9lb rise. Effectively 2lb well-in under a penalty, he should also have a tactical advantage in this small field and can make all again.

Brunel Nation (6.30 Kempton)

Richard Hughes’s three-year-old ran a solid race on his second start at two, finishing sixth at Newbury behind Dancing Gemini. That was a decent maiden, the winner securing Listed honours on his next start, the second and third both going on to win two races each and the tenth and 11th also subsequently getting their heads in front. A lesser effort followed at Windsor 58 days later for what proved to be his final start last year, but the son of Sioux Nation can be easily forgiven as he stuck to the near rail on a day when that wasn’t the place to be. Gelded over the winter, he promises to do much better at three and it’s encouraging his dam posted her best effort on Polytrack at Deauville. He can make a winning handicap and all-weather debut.

