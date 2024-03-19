The Punt Acca: Richard Russell with three horseracing tips at Haydock and Southwell on Wednesday

Three horses to include in a treble on Wednesday . . .

Ali Star Bert (3.50 Haydock)

There’s plenty of rain in the forecast and, with that falling on already soft ground, conditions look set to be testing. That will be music to trainer Shaun Harris’s ears as this progressive chaser bids for his fourth win from five previous starts. The spree started over 3m on heavy ground at Southwell in November, when a good round of jumping helped him secure a third win over fences. Having just failed at that track the following month he made his next appearance in February – also at Southwell – and beat a subsequent winner comfortably, again looking better the further he went. Raised in class for his next start at Wetherby just under a month later, he had plenty to do at the last but produced a power-packed finish to get up close home. The move to a marathon trip looks likely to unlock plenty more and he can brush off a 3lb nudge.

Ballymagroarty Boy (5.00 Haydock)

Nigel Hawke’s veteran is just 1lb higher than when running out a near five-length winner at Ffos Las in December and had excuses on his next two starts, the race probably coming too soon when he attempted the follow up 11 days later, while he was barely on the track when contesting a decent race at Newbury last month. This represents a drop in class and the course-and-distance scorer can get back to winning ways with Ben Bromley retaking the reins.

Dumfries (8.30 Southwell)

Ruth Carr’s new recruit turned a few heads when breaking his duck over course and distance for previous handler Marcus Tregoning, running out a ready winner after a 127-day break and beating a horse who won a Kempton novice next time out. Pitched into the Royal Mile a month later, he was sent off favourite but raced freely and finished well adrift, with his trainer reporting he was unsuited to Musselburgh. Three subsequent starts saw him run no more than respectably, although he had plenty of excuses when last seen at Salisbury, getting a poor start through no fault of his own and not always seeing daylight. This return to Southwell looks a big plus and, freshened up, he can make his stable debut a winning one.

Read these next:

Wednesday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Haydock Placepot tips: Keith Melrose with this perm for the £50,000 guaranteed pot

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.