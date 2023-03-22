The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday. . .

(3.35 Haydock)

He's not the most frequent of winners, but Walkinthewoods has been banging on the door since winning over 2m back in October and deserves another chance to shine. He posted a joint-career-best Racing Post Rating at Ffos Las earlier this month, finishing second to a well-treated rival after doing best of those who were held up. He is now 2lb higher, but he still has untapped potential as a stayer and these ground conditions should be perfect for him.

(3.00 Ludlow)

It's worth giving another chance to Fire Dancer, who made a winning British debut for Venetia Williams over course and distance in January. He wasn't in the same mood when pulled-up at Cheltenham subsequently, but that was a hot race won by Stage Star, who went on to win the Turners. He is massively down in class here and his current rating of 120 is still very attractive based on his French form, which includes a hurdling win over Capodanno. In calmer waters, he can return to winning ways.

(4.10 Ludlow)

Oliver Greenall and Josh Guerriero have enjoyed a productive first training season and Concetto can bring up the hat-trick for them. He has excelled since going over fences, winning his 2m4f debut at Huntingdon before following up over 3m at Musselburgh earlier this month. He relished the step up in trip that day and is totally unexposed, both as a stayer and a chaser. A 9lb rise should not be enough to stop him bringing up the hat-trick.

