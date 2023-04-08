The Punt Acca: Owen Goulding's three horse racing tips on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday...

(2.30 Plumpton)

Getting off the mark at the fourth attempt over fences, Hector Jaguen was a facile winner at Fontwell five days ago and can complete a quickfire double for the in-form Gary Moore team. At the time of writing, Moore is 10/22 in April and this unexposed six-year-old had plenty to spare at Fontwell. He has a huge weight to carry, but Caoilin Quinn reduces the burden and he still looks well-treated despite a 7lb penalty.

(2.35 Fairyhouse)

A lot of Ashroe Diamond's main rivals ran at the Cheltenham Festival and the fact she arrives fresh might make all the difference in this competitive race. She was last seen beating Jetara over shorter at Fairyhouse and she did extremely well to score, having been keen off a steady pace. This extra distance is sure to suit her and after just four hurdling starts, she remains totally unexposed for top connections.

(3.10 Fairyhouse)

This is a sharp step up in grade, but I was really impressed with Parmenion at Leopardstown last month and think he has star potential. He has improved with each of his racecourse visits and posted a Racing Post Rating of 141 when making it third-time lucky. Costing 230,000 euros as a three-year-old, he is clearly held in high regard and it would be no surprise if he took this step up in grade in his stride.

