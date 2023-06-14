The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Thursday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

Inverlochy (3.25 Newbury)

This daughter of Oasis Dream makes plenty of appeal on handicap debut, particularly given the big impression she made on her penultimate start at Lingfield when slowly away but making excellent late ground to finish fourth. Inverlochy was too keen last time and finished third in a decent heat at Carlisle but she should be better than a rating of 70 and William Buick is aboard. She is clearly well thought of having been well backed on all three starts, including her debut fourth at Newmarket in a race won by subsequent 1,000 Guineas winner Mawj.

Mole Court (5.15 Worcester)

Ben Pauling's horses are in good nick at the minute and this six-year-old can step forward from a promising debut effort over fences at Worcester. He jumped fairly well on the whole but bumped into an improver but he too should have scope to progress from a low mark. The cheekpieces are fitted for the first time, which may help, while he handles this ground better than most.

Evenwood Sonofagun (8.25 Worcester)

This horse is yet to win in 16 starts but has long looked capable of winning a maiden hurdle and this could be the right opening. His Irish form is fairly promising and he was highly tried after joining Fergal O'Brien by running in two warm Cheltenham races. After a long break he was tested over this course and distance when travelling fairly well but finishing a tired fifth. That form looks pretty good for this time of year and if he can step forward he should be too good here.

Read these next:

'He should be really competitive now he is hard-fit' - Paul Kealy's Thursday selections

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.