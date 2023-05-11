The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the final day of Chester's May meeting on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble at Chester's May meeting on Friday . . .

(2.40 Chester)

The undoubted class act of the Huxley field. The Aidan O'Brien-trained four-year-old made a stunning return from nearly a year off to win the Group 3 Alleged Stakes at the Curragh last month on his first try over 1m2f. That form has been greatly boosted since with the runner-up and third, Visualisation and Layfayette, finishing first and second in the Mooresbridge Stakes earlier this month. He is bred to get further so this trip should be fine and his jockey Ryan Moore is in flying form, operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

(3.15 Chester)

Moore has been in staggering form at Chester recently, with a 73 per cent strike-rate last year at the track and three wins at the May meeting already. He could be the difference in helping Falcon Eight repeat his 2021 victory in this race. The Dermot Weld-trained eight-year-old is only 4lb higher than when winning two years ago and was not disgraced in a high-class running when fifth last year. The first and second, Cleveland and Coltrane, have since established themselves as very good stayers. He also has proven form on testing ground and has a good draw in stall four.

(4.55 Chester)

One of the ante-post favourites for the Chester Cup before being balloted out, this four-year-old could still be well ahead of the handicapper. He relished testing ground over two miles at Newbury last time – proving he can stay this extreme trip – when beating Chester Cup fancy Call My Bluff easily and has been put up 10lb subsequently. He should still be competitive off that mark and also has crucial winning course experience. He has an unfavourable draw in stall 14, but that track win over 1m6½f came from a draw in 11.

