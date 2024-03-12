The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on the all-weather on Tuesday evening

Three horses to back on the all-weather this evening. . .

Kraken Diamond (6.45 Newcastle)

The four-year-old is still progressing since being switched to trainer Brian Toomey and can register his first victory for him in the mile handicap. After being beaten four lengths into eighth on his debut for Toomey, he markedly stepped up to only be beaten a neck over this trip at Kempton last time. He's been left untouched on his current mark of 50 by the handicapper and could still have more to come for an in-form yard.

Flash The Dash (7.15 Newcastle)

Trained by Julie Camacho, the five-year-old has thrived over this course and distance recently and can strike again in the 6f handicap. He has really turned a corner recently, obliging over track and trip by a neck on his penultimate start and ran well to be narrowly denied here last month. He's only been raised 1lb for that effort and his course-and-distance record reads 2143. Another bold show can be expected.

Jeans Maite (8.00 Southwell)

The eight-year-old is not a regular winner but has a very strong record over course-and-distance in the 5f handicap. Trained by Roy Bowring, all of her wins have come over the minimum trip and four of those have come at this track and trip. She ran a solid race here behind Rodborough 61 days ago and is weighted to go better this time. Off a mark of 67 she is dangerously poised.

