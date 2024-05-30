The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Oaks day at Epsom on ITV

Three horses to include in a treble on Oaks day at Epsom on Friday. . .

Emily Upjohn 15:10 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Kieran Shoemark Tnr: John & Thady Gosden Secret Satire 16:30 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding Spanish Star 17:40 Epsom View Racecard Jky: Tom Marquand Tnr: Patrick Chamings

Emily Upjohn (3.10 Epsom)

The John and Thady Gosden-trained star thrives around Epsom and looks primed for a second successive win in the Coronation Cup. The five-year-old should arguably have a perfect record at the track, having compromised her chances of victory when giving up many lengths with a poor start in the 2022 Oaks, but still rallied to be beaten by just a short head. She avenged that defeat when accounting for Westover in this a year ago, and he franked the form when runner-up in both the King George VI and Queen Elizabeth Stakes and the Prix de l'Arc de Triomphe. There are no rivals of his calibre this time and after finishing fifth on her comeback in the Sheema Classic, she should be ready for a big effort.

Secret Satire (4.30 Epsom)

This year's Oaks is not a vintage running and this Andrew Balding-trained three-year-old is overpriced. Having been beaten on her comeback at Sandown, she stepped up markedly in the Musidora Stakes at York in her trial and was an impressive two-length winner. The form of that has been boosted with the runner-up, Francophone, winning a Listed race subsequently, while the Musidora has produced two of the last three winners of the Oaks. A strong gallop looks guaranteed, while being a half-sister to a 1m6f winner gives extra hope that she'll stay.

Spanish Star (5.40 Epsom)

The Patrick Chamings-trained nine-year-old is more exposed than his rivals, but can make his course-and-distance experience count. He caused a 12-1 surprise last year and while he has not won since, he has run some fine races in defeat including when fifth at Royal Ascot. His latest fourth at Goodwood has seen him drop 1lb below last year's winning mark and having come from stall five a year ago, he comes from stall four this time.

