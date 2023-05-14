The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday...

(3.20 Catterick)

Ed Dunlop's runners at Catterick are always worth keeping an eye on. This three-year-old was a staying-on fourth on her debut at Newbury in a strong-looking maiden behind a winner who looks destined for Pattern company. She can be expected to come on for that effort at a course her trainer thrives at, given that he has operated at a 30 per cent strike-rate at Catterick.

(6.55 Killarney)

The six-year-old bounced back to winning ways over fences with an effortless success at Tramore last time and looks ripe for this step back up in class again. Granted, he was expected to oblige last time, but he has some high-class form in his book, including when third in a Grade 1 chase just over a year ago. He sets the form standard over his ideal trip and trainer Willie Mullins has been in strong form, operating at a 29 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

(7.05 Windsor)

The Roger Varian-trained three-year-old could be better than a handicapper in time and looks to have a golden opportunity to pick up another win. Third on her debut in September, she has got better with every run with two victories on the all-weather since, including with authority at Kempton on her last start in November. While not seen since and back on turf, an opening mark of 87 looks very workable against some more exposed rivals.

