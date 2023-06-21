The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips on day three of Royal Ascot on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on day three of Royal Ascot . . .

Elite Status 14:30 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Clifford Lee Tnr: K R Burke Al Asifah 15:40 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Jim Crowley Tnr: John & Thady Gosden Coltrane 16:20 Ascot View Racecard Jky: Oisin Murphy Tnr: Andrew Balding

Elite Status (2.30 Ascot)

Karl Burke hailed this son of Havana Grey as a possible superstar in waiting and he can emerge as the trainer's leading juvenile with success in the Norfolk Stakes. A three-length winner on his debut at Doncaster, he progressed brilliantly on his second start and ran out an easy five-length winner of the National Stakes at Sandown, when the times suggests he sprinted clear rather than there being a pace collapse. That contest has produced three Group 1 winners in the last decade, the drying ground will benefit him and jockey Clifford Lee is in red-hot form, with a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight. This stiff 5f test will be right up his street.

Al Asifah (3.40 Ascot)

This daughter of Frankel is bred to be classy and her two impressive career wins suggest she could be even better than this opposition in the Ribblesdale Stakes. An effortless winner on her debut at Haydock late last month, she made further rapid strides when sauntering to a six and a half-length victory in Listed company at Goodwood 11 days ago. The fact she's turned out so quickly and connections have stumped up the supplementary fee for this suggests she is still thriving. Her yard has won this four times in the last six runnings and three of those went on to strike at the top-level. It would be no shock if this could be a stepping stone to the Group 1 Irish Oaks.

Coltrane (4.20 Ascot)

The Gold Cup picture was blown wide open with last year's star stayer Kyprios suffering a setback earlier in the season, but the Andrew Balding-trained six-year-old has the perfect profile to make the most of his absence. Despite being six, he is still continuing to progress and was one of the best stayers in Britain last term. More importantly, he thrives at this track and in three efforts here has won the course-and-distance Ascot Stakes at the royal meeting last year, was luckless when beaten a neck by Trueshan in the Long Distance Cup before a taking return with an easy win in the Sagaro Stakes. Unlike many of his rivals, there are no doubts about whether he will stay and he arguably brings the best staying form on offer into this.

Read these next:

'There won't be many better treated horses all week' - Paul Kealy's six picks for day three of Royal Ascot

Royal Ascot tips 2023: Paul Kealy's play of the day on Thursday

Sharpen up for Royal Ascot and get 50% off Racing Post Members' Club

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.