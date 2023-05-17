The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from York on the second day of the Dante meeting on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble in at York's Dante meeting on Thursday . . .

(2.25 York)

The John and Thady-Gosden-trained five-year-old has a brilliant record when fresh so could be cherry-ripe for a bold showing in the Group 2 Middleton Stakes. The daughter of the late Galileo has won both her starts after layoffs of over 180 days, easily winning at Goodwood in June 2021 before defying a 296-day absence in the Group 2 Lanchashire Oaks last July. That form has been boosted greatly by the runner-up that day, Sea La Rosa, winning at the top-level since and she is in receipt of 3lb from two of her nearest rivals, Aristia and Toksana Belle. She will have been kept in training with loftier targets in sight, but expect her to defy a 320-day absence in this.

(3.00 York)

Course form is key in competitive handicaps at York and this five-year-old could still have more progression left in him. A winner over 7f at the track last season, he ran some big races in good handicap company without winning subsequently, including twice over course-and-distance, and returned to winning ways in a soft ground Thirsk Hunt Cup last time, proving he effectively stays the mile. That form has been boosted with the runner-up, Pisanello, winning at Hamilton last week and third-placed Safe Voyage running a big race in the Victoria Cup. Northern Express' subsequent 3lb rise looks lenient.

(4.10 York)

The son of Kodiac registered a joint-career best performance of 102 on Racing Post Ratings when winning a course-and-distance novice by seven lengths at this meeting last year. While that remains his only win to date, he ran with great credit in defeat when second in the Group 2 Norfolk Stakes and third in the Molecomb Stakes on his last start. That race has since produced two Group winners and trainer Dave Loughnane and jockey Kevin Stott have been in strong form lately, operating at strike-rates in the last fortnight of 25 and 24 per cent respectively.

