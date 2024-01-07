The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Newcastle and Taunton on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Shantou Flyer (3.30 Taunton)

While he's now a 14-year-old, Shantou Flyer has shown that age is no number with some fine previous form, including when third at the Cheltenham Festival last season at 50-1. He proved that was no shock when easily winning on Stratford's valuable hunter chase evening in June, and returned with a fine win at Larkhill in November. While he has to give weight away to the deeply unexposed Regatta De Blanc, he has the proven form in the book and should be able to defy this drop in trip too.

Desert Raider (5.30 Newcastle)

The Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old has really come into his own since switching to handicap company and still may be one step ahead of the assessor. A two-and-a-half-length success at Lingfield four days ago took his record in this company to 2-4, while he also thrived in the first-time cheekpieces. While he's gone up 6lb for this, connections are trying to strike while the iron is hot and the stiff 7f should suit. His jockey, Jack Mitchell, is also operating at a 27 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

The Caltonian (7.00 Newcastle)

The Linda Perratt-trained five-year-old is really consistent and can make hay off top weight in this. He has a remarkable record on the all-weather and has not finished out of the first three in six starts on that surface, yielding three victories. He's hit the frame on his last five starts and was a ready course winner 11 days ago. While he's gone up 8lb in the weights for that, this looks winnable and represents an in-form yard who are operating at a 40 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

