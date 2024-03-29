The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble this Saturday. . .

Gweedore (2.25 Musselburgh)

The Katie Scott-trained seven-year-old looks primed to make it a hat-trick in the Silver Arrow. Gweedore thrives at Musselburgh, having been in the first three on 11 of his 13 course runs and winning on five occasions. He took his form to a new level after winning this by two and a quarter lengths last year, including when a fine third in the Ayr Gold Cup and a fiercely competitive handicap at York. A 140-day layoff will be no issue given he's won this race twice on his comeback. He looks a cracking bet.

Silky Wilkie (3.00 Musselburgh)

The five-year-old stormed to victory in this a year ago and is incredibly well handicapped now. Trained by Karl Burke, he was a four-and-three-quarter length winner from Vintage Clarets 12 months ago, with the second winning four times subsequently. While Silky Wilkie has failed to win since last year's success, he more than held his own in some notable turf contests, including when beaten a short head in the Epsom Dash and hitting the frame in three Listed contests. Three all-weather runs will have him spot on for this and off a mark of 97, he is officially 2lb lower than last year. Sam Feilden also takes off a valuable 7lb.

Yorkindness (3.35 Musselburgh)

This mare proved to be incredibly tough during a busy 2023 and could outstay her rivals in these testing conditions. The Charlie Johnston-trained five-year-old won five times last year – all of which came over two miles or further. The last of those came when she showed she handled this track well in September and despite finishing fourth on her final outing, she still ran with credit after a testing campaign. The drop in trip poses questions, but she's only 2lb higher than her last success and any more rain would boost her chances.

Read more . . .

Paul Kealy's play of the day at Musselburgh

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.