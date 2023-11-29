The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Musselburgh and Thurles on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

Il Etait Temps (12.10 Thurles)

The five-year-old was an impressive Grade 1 winner last season and has a prime opportunity to get off the mark on his chasing debut. Trained by Willie Mullins, his finest win last term came when scoring in the Tattersalls Ireland Novice Hurdle from subsequent top-level winner Inthepocket, before finishing fifth in the Supreme Novices' Hurdle. He ended last season when runner-up to Facile Vega at the Punchestown festival and if he can tidy up his jumping now over fences, he'll be a class above his rivals. Graded winner Aspire Tower could be his main rival, but still needs to prove he retains all of his ability.

French Dynamite (12.40 Thurles)

The Mouse Morris-trained star has a brilliant record at the track and he can make that count in a competitive running of the Listed chase. The eight-year-old has four wins and a second from six starts at Thurles, including at Graded level and when striking on his seasonal return last year. He went on to hit the frame in the Paddy Power Gold Cup, and was also beaten only five and three quarter lengths in the Ryanair Chase too. He must bounce back from a poor run at Aintree's Grand National meeting, but he receives 10lb from nearest rival Janidil, while a lot of the field have plenty more to prove than him.

Magna Sam (2.45 Musselburgh)

The Alistair Ralph-trained nine-year-old enjoyed his finest moment at this track last season and still looks well handicapped off of his current mark. He made a fine start for Ralph when causing a shock in the Edinburgh National in February, and proved that was no fluke when fifth in the Scottish Grand National behind Kitty's Light last time. While he drops back significantly in trip for his seasonal comeback, he scored twice over course and distance for previous trainer Sophie Leech and has been dropped 2lb to a mark of 126, despite his brilliant Ayr run in April.

Read these next . . .

'He might find this trip is perfect for him' - Paul Kealy with two Thursday selections

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: 50% off your first three months

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.