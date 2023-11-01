The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Lingfield and Stratford on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

The Imposter (12.45 Lingfield)

The Nigel Hawke-trained six-year-old thrives at this track and still may have more improvement to come on his seasonal return. He made giant strides last season when winning five of his six starts, including when defeating rival Scamallach Liath at Ascot in April. While he has a 214-day absence to overcome, two of his wins last term came at this track, including over course and distance, and any rain will be in his favour. His 6lb rise may not be enough to stop him yet.

Shakem Up'Arry (1.10 Stratford)

This nine-year-old has to give weight away to all of his rivals, but if he can replicate his best form from last season then he can take this in his stride. The Ben Pauling-trained chaser ran some fine races in defeat in big handicaps last term, including when fifth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup and third at the Cheltenham Festival behind Seddon, who went on to win after. He has twice won off lengthy absences before so this being his first run since Aintree in April will be no issue.

Havaila (1.55 Lingfield)

The Milton Harris-trained four-year-old had some solid form during his juvenile hurdling campaign and could be primed off bottom weight in this 2m handicap hurdle. He won only once last season when obliging at Fakenham as the 1-8 favourite, but ran some admirable races in defeat, including when third behind Blueking D'Oroux at Ascot in March. That rival since made an impressive return at Cheltenham over the weekend and his trainer Milton Harris has been in good form too, operating at a 26 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

