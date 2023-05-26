The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Haydock and York on ITV4 on Saturday

Three horses to put in a treble on ITV4 on Saturday.

Korker (2.40 York)

The Karl Burke-trained four-year-old relishes the Knavesmire and quick ground and could be well placed off his current rating of 103 in this 5f handicap. While he has to shoulder topweight of 9st 12lb, the son of Dandy Man's form at York is too hard to ignore, given he has only finished out of the first three at the track once in six starts, including a course-and-distance win a year ago. He bounced back to form when second in a competitive race at the Dante meeting last month, despite missing the break, and has ran some gallant races in defeat off higher marks in Pattern company before too.

Cold Case (3.00 Haydock)

Burke could be in for a terrific day and this son of Showcasing looks overpriced given what he has achieved so far in the Group 2 Sandy Lane Stakes. Yet to finish out of the first three in seven career starts, he was third in the Gimcrack Stakes last August but has thrived since, winning valuable juvenile races at Doncaster and Redcar to end his two-year-old campaign. He made a sparkling comeback when a one-and-a-half length winner of the Commonwealth Cup Trial at Ascot and is two points bigger in the betting than the reopposing Bradsell, who has to turn that form around. Favourite Little Big Bear also has plenty of questions to answer after his dismal 2,000 Guineas run and this is a race Burke targets with his best sprinters, having won it with Commonwealth Cup heroine Quiet Reflection [2016) and El Caballo last year.

The Platinum Queen (3.35 Haydock)

One of the best five-furlong sprinters last year despite being a juvenile, she will take the world of beating if bringing that form to the table on her first run for Roger Varian in the Temple Stakes. Trained by Richard Fahey last year, she blossomed with racing and finished second in the Nunthorpe Stakes before winning the Group 1 Prix de l'Abbaye at Longchamp in October. The form of both those races is red-hot, with Highfield Princess running a blinder in defeat on her return at York last week, while Abbaye second White Lavender has since won in Group company. She gets weight from all bar one of her rivals, Dramatised, the quick going should suit fine and a flat five furlongs at Haydock could be perfect for her.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.