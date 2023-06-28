The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton, Newcastle and Newmarket on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday.

Lattam (3.20 Newcastle)

This four-year-old has thrived in the best handicap company over a mile this season and, after missing Royal Ascot last week, looks primed to pick up the spoils in the Seaton Delaval Handicap. A ready winner of the Irish Lincolnshire in late March, he ran another stormer when second to Jimi Hendrix in the Spring Cup at Newbury, with that winner going on to boost the form considerably when landing last week's Royal Hunt Cup. While he has been off for 68 days, Lattam has winning form when fresh and the William Haggas yard look to be coming back to their best. A 2lb rise in the weights for his last effort looks more than lenient.

Urban Sprawl (4.20 Newmarket)

This Charlie Johnston-trained three-year-old ran a huge race in defeat at last week's royal meeting and can defy a 3lb rise in the weights for that. He has finished just once out of the first three in his previous seven starts, and took a great step forward by outrunning his 50-1 odds when third in the Britannia Stakes, in which he finished second of 14 in his group. The drop back to seven furlongs can only be a plus as all of his wins have come at that trip, and looks the most in-form rival in this contest.

Abate (8.00 Hamilton)

Abate has been in flying form recently and should be far more comfortable dropping back to the minimum trip in the 5f handicap. The seven-year-old rattled off two wins late last month and earlier this month, and shaped with promise before fading away over six furlongs at York on his latest start. While he has won over that trip before, this is far more up his street and Mia Nicholls claims another valuable 7lb off him.

