The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Hamilton and Leopardstown on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday.

Khanjar (3.35 Hamilton)

The William Haggas-trained four-year-old has been disappointing in his last three starts, but conditions finally might have fallen in his favour to strike again off a tumbling mark. He thrived at the height of summer last year, finishing third in a Heritage Handicap at Newmarket's July Festival before winning at Haydock, but bombed out in the Ayr Gold Cup, as well as at Redcar and York. However, he is back in a smaller field and on good to firm conditions he relishes. The Haggas yard seem to be coming back into a bit of form too.

Salt Lake City (6.30 Leopardstown)

This son of the late Galileo fell just shy of the best juveniles last year, but should be right at his level on his return in the Listed Glencairn Stakes over 1m1f. Second to Group 1 winner Al Riffa on his debut, he was a five-length winner at Navan on his penultimate start and shaped with some credit in the Group 1 Futurity Trophy before weakening to finish fifth. That form has been greatly boosted with the winner, Auguste Rodin, landing the Derby at the weekend, while he finished two places ahead of Derby second King Of Steel on that occasion. This looks a nice opportunity on his return and Ryan Moore coming over for the ride is an added bonus.

New Variant (7.30 Leopardstown)

A homebred by trainer Jim Bolger. The three-year-old has been hugely impressive this season and can take another step up in grade in the Listed King George V Cup. A winner at Tipperary on his penultimate start, he really stamped his claims as a horse to follow when a ten-length winner of a rated race at Naas over 1m2f on his latest start last month. That potentially came over a trip short of his optimum and this mile-and-a-half trip should suit fine. Do not be surprised if he develops into a Classic dark horse for the likes of the St Leger later in the season.

