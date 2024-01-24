The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Gowran, Huntingdon and Southwell on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

The Foxes (1.00 Southwell)

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old was high-class during his Classic year and can make a winning return in the Winter Derby Trial. The son of Churchill won only once in 2023, but landed a deep running of the Dante Stakes at York, finished fifth in the Derby and was narrowly touched off in a US Grade 1. He hasn't been seen since finishing last in the Juddmonte International in August, but is the highest-rated runner on a mark of 113. He also has far better form in the book than Military Order, while he also gets 2lb off his other rivals.

Dunboyne (2.50 Gowran Park)

The nine-year-old was a narrow second in the Thyestes Chase last year and can defy a 5lb higher mark this time to land big-race glory. Trained by Gordon Elliott, he was denied by a short head last year and ran a good race in the Kim Muir at the Cheltenham Festival behind Angels Dawn, who he meets on far better terms this time. He runs off the same mark of 138 for his fine fourth in the Troytown Handicap Chase on his return in November, and his other run at this track was an impressive victory.

Brides Hill (3.10 Huntingdon)

This seven-year-old is rapidly progressing again and should be tough to beat as she steps back into Listed company. Trained by Gavin Cromwell, she'd previously won at this level before losing her way, but has struck back with two wins. She easily landed a Listowel novice chase in September, before defying top weight in handicap company at Fairyhouse last month. She's a notable runner for Cromwell in Britain, who has been in formidable form with runners in that country this season at a 24 per cent strike-rate.

Do you want £700+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.