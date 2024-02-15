The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Fakenham and Kelso on Friday
Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .
Cracking Rhapsody (2.55 Kelso)
The Ewan Whillans-trained five-year-old remains completely unexposed in handicap company and is weighted to go well against reopposing rivals in this 2m handicap hurdle. A winner of a novice hurdle at Hexham in November, he had his first handicap start last time when running a fine race behind Ginger Mail over course-and-distance last month, when takingly staying on well. He goes off the same mark of 115 as that occasion and races off bottom weight, whereas Ginger Mail this time has to give him 9lb. Cracking Rhapsody could take some stopping.
Empire Steel (3.25 Kelso)
The Sandy Thomson-trained ten-year-old usually saves his best for Kelso and can bounce back from defeat last time in the feature handicap chase. He has never been out of the first three in five starts at the track during his career, with three victories including in the Premier Chase last year. He ran a fine comeback when third here in October before he finished a tired second in the Rowland Meyrick Handicap Chase on Boxing Day. While he must bounce back from that 14-length defeat, he has been eased 1lb in the weights and has also had wind surgery, which could eke out any remaining improvement.
Secret Investor (4.15 Fakenham)
The 12-year-old was a class act in his heyday and also thrived in hunters' chases last year, so should be able to make a winning comeback in this 3m contest. Trained by Paul Nicholls, he won four of his five hunters' contests in 2023, with his only blip coming when falling at the Cheltenham Festival, and impressively landed the Foxhunters' Champion Chase at Stratford when last seen in May. He does have a 259-day absence to overcome, but he has won after lengthy breaks before and is well-clear on form, having been victorious in the 2021 Denman Chase.
Published on 15 February 2024inFree tips
Last updated 18:08, 15 February 2024
