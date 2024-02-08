The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Dundalk and Kempton on Friday

Today's Offers 8 All offers

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Killer Kane (3.40 Kempton)

The Joe Tizzard-trained nine-year-old thrives at this track and could have had this 3m handicap chase as a long-term target. An impressive winner of this race last year, he subsequently went on to finish a good third in the Topham Chase at Aintree, and bounced back to form when third at Newbury in December. That run was franked when the winner, Inch House, finished second to Stumptown at Cheltenham subsequently, and he goes off the same mark of 131 in this. Both his Kempton wins have come over course-and-distance, and he could be primed for this.

Harry's Bar (4.30 Dundalk)

This nine-year-old is the most exposed runner in the field, but he sets the clear form standard in this 6f contest, having won it impressively last year. After success 12 months ago, he failed to win subsequently but ran some bold races in defeat, including when third in a Listed contest at Wolverhampton. He must bounce back from a disappointing effort in a Group 3 here last time, but he's a multiple course winner and trainer Ado McGuinness targets this, having won every running so far.

Raving Royal (5.00 Dundalk)

Willie Mullins unleashes his first Flat runner of the campaign with this five-year-old, who can bounce back from a disappointing effort than when last seen. The daughter of Kingman got off the mark at Thurles last October, but found life tough when upped in class in the November Handicap at Naas later that month. This represents a drop in grade, she's been eased 1lb in the weights, and Mullins is in typically strong form operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

