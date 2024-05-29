The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Carlisle and Ripon on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday. . .

Ey Up Its The Boss (4.20 Ripon)

The five-year-old seems to relish his trips to this track and could still be well handicapped to back up his course-and-distance success last time. Trained by Tony Coyle and Kaine Wood, Ey Up Its The Boss had been beaten twice by a neck here over a mile before he deservedly got in front by a head over track and trip 11 days ago. He races off a 5lb higher mark in this and it is a step up in class, but he is the in-form horse against his rivals and Ripon brings the best out of him.

La La Lucrative (4.50 Ripon)

The Gemma Tutty-trained three-year-old is yet to win, but can get off the mark following a fine effort in defeat last time. He has generally progressed with each run so far, but took a significant step forward when only beaten a neck at Catterick a week ago. He is due to go up 3lb in the future, but races off the same mark of last time of 61 in this and looks thrown in.

Haya (7.55 Carlisle)

This three-year-old is one of the more exposed runners in the field, but this step up in trip may bring out even more improvement. Trained by Andrew Balding, she has finished runner-up in two of her four starts so far, including when beaten one and a quarter lengths at Windsor last time. However, she notably stayed on well that day and should relish the step up to 1m1f. Balding has a fine 24 per cent strike-rate at the track in his career, and Haya gets weight from all of her rivals too.

Read these next:

Robbie Wilders' play of the day at Carlisle

Thursday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiple bets

Looking for free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.