The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's two horse racing tips at Kempton on Monday

Two horses to include in a double on Monday . . .

Deyrann De Carjac (2.25 Kempton)

The Alan King-trained ten-year-old is on a four-year losing streak, but things might have finally fallen right for him to end that long wait for a winner. The son of Balko has put up some bright efforts in his career, and took the eye when finishing fifth in the Paddy Power Gold Cup behind Ga Law a year ago. His form plateaued in three starts since, but he returned with a good effort when fifth at Wetherby last month. The extra furlong in this will help and he's now off a 9lb lower chase mark than his Paddy Power Gold Cup effort.

Cobblers Dream (3.00 Kempton)

The Ben Case-trained seven-year-old completely lost his way last season, but this could be the perfect race for him to get back to winning ways at the track his best win came at. The son of Yeats was highly progressive in the 2021-2022 season, landing the Lanzarote Hurdle over this course and distance before finishing runner-up to subsequent Grade 1 winner Banbridge in the Martin Pipe at that season's Cheltenham Festival. He was comprehensively beaten in three starts last term, including back in the Lanzarote again here, but he can be forgiven for a forgettable season. He's now on the same mark as his Martin Pipe second and has a fine record when fresh too.

Read these next:

'He can significantly outrun probable big odds' - our Monday tipster has three chasers to back

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Get set for the jumps! Join Members' Club now with 50% off just in time for the Big Jump Off and our brilliant stable tours

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.