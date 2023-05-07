The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips from Ayr on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

(2.55 Ayr)

The Tim Easterby-trained seven-year-old has a strong record over course and distance with one win and a third from three starts. However, he really took the eye when returning back to form when third at 20-1 at Haydock last time out, but he was denied a clear run at a crucial stage and would have undoubtedly finished closer with a smoother passage. He is unpenalised for that run off a mark off 77, which is 2lb higher than for his last track and trip success, and still looks very workable.

(4.05 Ayr)

The seven-year-old has not raced loads for his age, with 17 starts, and he has generally been a model of consistency since winning over course and distance last season. He made a winning return over 5f at Doncaster at the start of this turf campaign before finishing a half-length runner-up at the track over 6f nine days ago. While his trainer Seb Spencer has not had a winner for 34 days and both those efforts came on soft ground, he has raced well off higher marks than his current rating of 70 before and has form on good to firm ground.

(4.35 Ayr)

The daughter of Aclaim was a gritty winner in novice company at Pontefract a fortnight ago and looks dangerously poised off a mark of 75 in this 7f handicap. Runner-up but progressing in her first three starts on turf last year, she returned with a gutsy win over 6f when battling back to win by a short-head over a trip short of her optimum. This race is for winners of one race only and trainer John Quinn looks to have found a brilliant opportunity to follow up. The yard also seem to be starting to hit form too.

