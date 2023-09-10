The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips at Galway, Newton Abbot and Perth on Monday

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday. . .

Slate Lane (4.25 Newton Abbot)

Emmet Mullins sends his first runner to the track with this five-year-old and he could still be well ahead of his rivals in this feature 3m2½f handicap hurdle. He has been faultless in two starts in Britain so far, easily winning at Cartmel before he was a ready scorer at Bangor last month. He faces a tougher task in this and is hit with a 10lb rise for his Bangor win, but Mullins has done very well with these types and is operating at a 33 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Seddon (4.30 Galway)

The John McConnell-trained ten-year-old enjoyed a revival in the spring with major successes and could still be well-treated on his return to hurdles in this 2m5½f contest. He stormed to victory in a competitive handicap chase at the Cheltenham Festival, and took advantage of a 9lb lower mark over hurdles at Punchestown in April. While he is 9lb higher for this now, he made an encouraging return on the Flat when beaten two and half lengths at Killarney 18 days ago and gets weight from his closest rivals.

Themanintheboots (4.47 Perth)

Gordon Elliott has been in red-hot form at the track this season and this two-time course winner looks set for another bold show in his hat-trick bid. The five-year-old has been revived at Perth over the last few months, easily winning hurdle contests over 2m4f and 3m. He switches to fences off a 5lb higher mark, but Elliott and Bowen are the duo to follow at the course. The trainer has been operating at 36 per cent strike-rate at the track this campaign, with Bowen at a 32 per cent strike-rate in that time.

Read more . . .

'She would have gone very close with any luck in running' - our Monday tipster has four fancies

Monday's free racing tips: six horses to consider putting in your multiples

Racing Post Members' Club: subscribe for just £9.99 this summer

Do you want £400+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.