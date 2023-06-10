The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips at Beverley and Goodwood on Sunday

Three horses to include in a treble at Beverley and Goodwood on Sunday.

Al Asifah (3.20 Goodwood)

This three-year-old is bred to be top-class and should handle the step up in trip with aplomb in the Keyser Fillies' Stakes. A daughter of Frankel and out of a Listed-placed mare, she defied her inexperience when an easy winner of her Haydock debut by four and three quarter lengths, despite missing the start. While she holds no top-level entries at the moment, she has the progression still to get up to that level and her trainers, John and Thady Gosden, are operating at a 34 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Dickieburd (5.15 Beverley)

This three-year-old took another big step in the right direction at Epsom last weekend and looks well-placed for another bold run, despite the quick turnaround. Trained by Craig Lidster, he outran his 33-1 odds when a close third in the three-year-old Dash, which could work out as a key Royal Ascot trial in time. He has only been raised 1lb for that, but once again has the able assistance of William Pyle's 7lb claim and the quick ground should be in his favour. The draw in stall two should be no inconvenience, either.

The Cookstown Cafu (6.15 Beverley)

The Kevin Ryan-trained four-year-old has been in solid form this season and can avenge his narrow defeat at Thirsk last month. Having travelled like the winner throughout, he was overtaken by Scottish Summit in the closing stages, but still kept on well. The form of that race has worked out well too with the third, All The King's Men, finishing in that same position in higher company at Epsom last weekend – but was well-beaten at Haydock on Saturday – while fourth-placed Liamarty Dreams won at Musselburgh subsequently. He is up only 2lb for that bold effort, and Ryan ended a spell on the cold list with a much needed winner at Thirsk on Friday.

Read more:

Sunday's free racing tips: five horses to consider putting in your multiples

Beverley Placepot tips: Paul Kealy's perm for the £100,000 guaranteed pool

Subscribe today and get set for a sizzling summer of Flat racing with 50% off your first three months

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit racingpost.com/freebets to find out more.