The Punt Acca: Matt Rennie's three horse racing tips as he bids to follow-up Charlie Huggins' 12-1 Thursday hat-trick

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday. . .

Spartan Army (3.47 Lingfield)

The Alan King-trained five-year-old has been in terrific form since being switched to the all-weather this winter and he can make hay once more in the Marathon Trial. Having disappointed over hurdles, he bounced back with a course-and-distance victory, with the form boosted since by the fourth Artisan Dancer, and readily beat the in-form Palace Boy at Southwell last time. He has since gone up 4lb, but his form looks very strong and he still may be capable of more now up in class. His jockey, Rossa Ryan, is also operating at a 25 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight too.

McLean House (4.57 Lingfield)

The Andrew Balding-trained four-year-old has really got his act together on his last two starts and can rattle off a hat-trick. Both of his last wins have come at this track, narrowly obliging over 7f but cosily winning over this course and distance just 11 days ago. The step up in trip seemed to bring out more in him, he is unbeaten at the track and all of his five career wins have come on the all-weather. His jockey, Oisin Murphy, is also operating at a red-hot 26 per cent strike-rate in the last fortnight.

Nerano (7.15 Dundalk)

This three-year-old still remains deeply unexposed but can cause a shock against an Aidan O'Brien-trained duo in the Patton Race. Trained by Joseph O'Brien, he was third on his debut at this track before he stepped up to break his maiden impressively by five lengths over course and distance 28 days ago. The form of that race has been boosted with the second, Pepper Noir, upholding that effort by placing and winning subsequently. Henry Adams and Navy Seal have classy juvenile form, but they are making their return against a race-fit rival in Nerano, who also receives 3lb from that duo.

