The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horseracing tips at York and Sandown on Friday afternoon

Radio Goo Goo (3.00 York)

The David Evans-trained three-year-old is in fantastic form and has a great opportunity to bring up a four-timer. The Havana Grey filly has won four of her five starts this year, which included a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings when victorious at Chester last time out. That was her second win at Chester this season, having scooped some valuable prize-money during the May festival, while she has also been successful on good to firm ground at Haydock. Conditions are likely to be similar here and she should run another big race.

Spirit Of The Bay (3.15 Sandown)

Clive Cox finds himself in solid form with five winners from 26 runners in the past fortnight and Spirit Of The Bay has the ability to back up her win at Haydock last time out. She won four of her six appearances in 2021 and although she failed to get win the following year, she ran some solid races and has certainly improved this year based on RPRs. She beat a smart rival at Haydock and her record on turf now reads three wins and four places from 14 starts. Champion jockey William Buick is a significant booking and she should improve once more.

Shining Blue (3.35 York)

Shining Blue delivered an eye-catching performance at York last time out, finishing four lengths clear of his nearest rival and recording a career-best RPR in the process. He is stepping up to a mile for the first time since August, but he has won twice over this distance so the extra two furlongs should not be an issue. The win at York last month came in similar conditions and he brings the best form into the Listed contest, so he should be one of the leading players. Trainer Saeed bin Suroor has sent out three winners from 13 runners in the past fortnight and this Godolphin-owned son of Exceed And Excel has the class to win again.

