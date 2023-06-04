The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horseracing tips at Ayr and Thirsk on Monday afternoon

Three horses to include in a treble on Monday . . .

Tajawal (2.15 Ayr)

Simon and Ed Crisford have a 25 per cent strike-rate at the track, with two winners from eight runners, and Tajawal has a big chance to break his maiden at the fourth attempt. The lightly raced three-year-old narrowly missed out over this trip on his debut on the all-weather in December before finishing third of six next time despite being odds-on favourite. It was, however, a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings that day and the form has been franked with the first and second subsequently winning. He filled the same spot at Sandown and that form has worked well with the winner finishing seventh of 14 in the Derby and the second scoring on the same card at Epsom. Tajawal has been dropped in trip and steps down in class, so he should finally get off the mark.

Alethiometer (2.45 Ayr)

The consistent Alethiometer is 2-9 in her career and has finished in the top three in six other appearances, which makes her a big player in this small-runner handicap. The four-year-old filly ran with credit after 310 days off when second at Redcar last month and her trainer Michael Dods has struck 104 times here. The Durham-based trainer is operating at a 16 per cent strike-rate in the past fortnight and enjoyed a big win on the Derby card at Epsom for the same connections. Jockey Callum Rodriguez is onboard again, with four wins in the last two weeks, and she has the ability to go one better.

Fox Flame (4.30 Thirsk)

Charlie Johnston is in red-hot form, with 18 winners in the last fortnight, and this three-year-old filly had put in some strong efforts on the all-weather prior to her Lingfield Oaks trial effort. Her sole win came over this distance and she is the only one in this six-runner field to have proven herself over this trip, so stamina will not be an issue. She has fair claims of getting back on the winning trail.

