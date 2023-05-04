The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on ITV4 at Newmarket on Friday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Friday . . .

(1.15 Newmarket)

The James Ferguson-trained three-year-old has won two of his four career starts, including over course and distance last month, and he should run well again. In his previous appearance on the Rowley Mile, which was his debut, the colt missed out on the win by a short-head before subsequently running in better company and up slightly in trip to finish third of ten at Nottingham. He then struck on the all-weather to close off his juvenile campaign in style. Daniel Muscutt, who has ridden him on every start, is back on board and in red-hot form with five winners in the past fortnight.

(1.50 Newmarket)

Native Trail enjoyed a positive three-year-old campaign, winning two of his five starts and picking up some valuable prize-money for Godolphin. The son of Oasis Dream is back after wind surgery after ending last term with efforts in the Coral-Eclipse and the Juddmonte International. A win in the Irish 2,000 Guineas followed a narrow defeat to stablemate Coroebus in the Newmarket Classic, but he has course-and-distance form having landed the Group 3 Craven Stakes in April last year. This race is not as competitive as what he has been running in, so he should have no issues getting back on the winning trail.

(2.25 Newmarket)

The Richard Hannon yard is in red-hot form with seven winners in the past fortnight and Shouldvebeenaring has leading claims for the trainer again. The Havana Grey colt has raced four times in 2023, most recently finishing third of 14 in a Class 2 handicap at this track, which proved to be his best run based on Racing Post Ratings. The three-year-old won on his seasonal debut on the all-weather and has showed signs he may land a significant pot at some stage this season. His draw in stall one shouldn't discount him, especially as the past four winners of this race have been drawn in either stall four or lower.

