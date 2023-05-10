The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips on day two of Chester's May festival

Three horses to include in a multiple on Thursday . . .

T&C's apply 18+ begambleaware.org

(2.05 Chester)

The Andrew Balding-trained filly made a successful reappearance at Beverley last month and should be in with a big chance of following that up here. The three-year-old made a promising debut at Chepstow in August, finishing second of ten in a 6f maiden, the form of which was franked when the winner scored again next time out. The daughter of Twilight Son went one better when stepped up in trip at Beverley in September before her five-and-a half-length success last time out. She has improved with each performance based on Racing Post Ratings and her Kingsclere trainer boasts a 21 per cent strike rate at the track, so she should go well again.

(3.15 Chester)

Changingoftheguard produced a striking performance when winning by six and a half lengths in the Chester Vase 12 months ago, and the Galileo colt has the ability to rival last year's winner Hamish. He finished last season with Group 2 success in the King Edward VII at Royal Ascot, but he looked like he wanted further, so the slight step up in trip coupled with the possibility of slower ground could prove decisive on this first start since June. Trainer Aidan O'Brien enjoyed five winners from as many runners at last year's May meeting, so anything he sends over warrants careful consideration, and this four-year-old can run a big race.

(4.55 Chester)

Trainer George Boughey has sent out four winners from 20 runners at the track, with nine others finishing inside the top four, and the in-form Cantora should be considered in the 1m4½f handicap. Having finished last of four on her reappearance on the all-weather at Lingfield in March, she improved for the return to turf when narrowly losing out by a neck in soft ground at Redcar before going one better at Beverley on her next start. She produced a career-best effort based on RPRs two weeks ago and looks open to more improvement. Boughey is in fine form and is operating at a 24 per cent strike-rate, having sent out eight winners in the past fortnight.

Read these next:

Do you want £200+ of free bets? Racing Post have got the best offers, all in one place. Visit to find out more.