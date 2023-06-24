The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Pontefract on ITV4 on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

Luisa Casati (4.45 Pontefract)

The Tom Ward-trained mare delivered a career-best performance on Racing Post Ratings when winning a Listed Goodwood contest last month and she can come on for that run again. Ridden by Derby-winning jockey Richard Kingscote, who retains his seat in the saddle again, the five-year-old edged out a smart rival by a length that day and she could be suited to the quicker conditions here. Her win at Goodwood came over 1m4f, so stamina won't be an issue, and before that she showed her ability when third at a big price in a Listed event at Saint-Cloud. Now she's had a couple of runs under her belt this season, she should be too strong for her rivals.

Tamilla (5.45 Pontefract)

William Haggas and Tom Marquand shared a memorable Royal Ascot moment with a royal winner and the pair team up again with the fairly consistent Tamilla. A daughter of Nathaniel, the four-year-old has won two of her eight starts and has placed in the top three on two other occasions. She did finish seventh of eight last time out but she would have needed that after a 266-day layoff and she should be more than ready for this contest. Her two career wins came last summer, both of them over this 1m4f distance, and she ended last season with a smart performance when fourth at Haydock. The form of that race has worked out well with the winner scoring again next time out, while the third has been successful twice since.

Manila Scouse (6.45 Pontefract)

Manila Scouse has been a solid performer for the Tim Easterby yard and although he has only won once in seven starts, he has finished second four times and only managed to sit outside the top three once. That came on his debut at Wetherby and he has since gone on to show significant improvement, producing a career-best effort when second at Beverley on his most recent start on Tuesday. He steps back up to 6f here and has experience over course and distance having missed out by just under two lengths on his sole appearance at the track as a juvenile. His trainer won this race in 2021 and Manila Scouse has another opportunity to land more success for the stable.

