The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Newbury and Newmarket on ITV on Saturday

(2.40 Newmarket)

Stuart Williams was successful with Quinault over course and distance on Thursday and he has another big opportunity to land the prize again. Since joining the yard from Charlie Appleby and Godolphin, the three-year-old has turned out five times and has quickly reeled off a hat-trick. The latter victory was a career-best based on Racing Post Ratings and he should come on from that effort. Quinault is now rated 6lb higher than that performance and he should be able to hand that rise considering he coped well with a 9lb jump following his Brighton win. Although this represents a significant jump up in class, he is nicely drawn in stall four and should go well.

(3.00 Newbury)

The consistent Royal Rhyme has won two of his four career starts and has every chance for a trainer who is bang in form. Karl Burke has registered eight winners in the past fortnight as is operating at a strike-rate of 17 per cent. The three-year-old son of Lope De Vega was an impressive debut winner at Thirsk before having a wind op and finishing fourth of five in a competitive conditions race on the all-weather at Kempton in April. He certainly came on for that effort and finished third on his first run over a mile on the turf at Haydock, with the winner subsequently landing an Ascot handicap next time out. Royal Rhyme relished the step up to 1m2f last time out and he should run yet another big race.

(3.35 Newbury)

William Haggas won this race 12 months ago with the superstar Baaeed and he has another live chance with the returning My Prospero. The four-year-old was a late non-runner in a Listed race at Ascot earlier this month, but he runs well fresh and his 217-day break should be no concern. Both Haggas and jockey Tom Marquand, who rides My Prospero again, are in red-hot form and the course-and-distance winner is capable of a big run based on some of his performances last year. The four-year-old was narrowly beaten into third by Bay Bridge and Adayar in the Champion Stakes in October, with the latter winning on his seasonal debut at Newmarket, and he will be tough to overlook if he reproduces something similar here.

