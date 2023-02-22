The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Huntindon and Sedgefield on Thursday

Three horses to include in a treble on Thursday . . .

(2.15 Huntingdon)

Since joining Ben Pauling's yard last year, Samuel Spade has hit some form and looks to have a bright future. The four-year-old shaped well when landing a juvenile hurdle on his stable debut at Kempton over Christmas. The form of that race has worked out well as the second that day bolted up by 22 lengths at Market Rasen on Tuesday. He finished second behind a promising Sea The Stars gelding over course and distance last time out, and he should come on from that in a less competitive contest here.

(3.25 Huntingdon)

Blue Shark has plenty of experience considering he's relatively young at six and he has hit form at the right time as he goes in search of a five-timer. Trained by Jonjo O'Neill, who is operating at a 19 per cent strike-rate in the past 14 days, this son of Shirocco has proven himself over this distance and recorded a career-best performance based on Racing Post Ratings at Wetherby last time out. He defied a 6lb rise that day and he'll have to do it again, but his pedigree suggests he'll go further as he's a half-brother to 2m7f winner Rock My Style.

(4.25 Sedgefield)

After two creditable runs on the all-weather, the five-year-old returns to the turf and has a big chance to repeat his course-and-distance victory from November. He was equipped with a first-time tongue-tie that day and his trainer Adrian Keatley could not have asked for a better performance on his hurdling debut. Champion jockey Brian Hughes was his jockey here last time and he is a notable booking once more given that he is more successful at this track than anywhere else with 219 winners.

