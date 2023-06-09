The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Haydock and Beverley on ITV on Saturday

Three horses to include in a treble on Saturday . . .

Ziggy's Phoenix (2.05 Beverley)

The Richard Hannon-trained two-year-old got off the mark at the second attempt at Ripon and followed up nicely with a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings at Chester. This well-bred Kodiac filly will likely get further in time but she is the most experienced runner in the field and she has a big opportunity to resume winning ways after finishing fourth of eight in a Listed Chantilly contest last time out.

Get Shirty (2.25 Haydock)

David O'Meara has sent out 507 runners at the track and 226 of them have finished inside the top four, which includes 60 victories. The trainer has another good chance with Get Shirty, who won over course and distance in July last year, and the seven-year-old is only rated 2lb lower than when scoring in the valuable Old Newton Cup. He has competed in Group 2 and 3 company since, picking up some valuable experience and going close on a number of occasions, most notably when third to Silver Sonic in the Red Sea Turf at Riyadh. He finished last of six against tough opposition in the Yorkshire Cup last time, so the step back in trip and class can work in his favour.

Mimikyu (3.00 Haydock)

The in-form Frankie Dettori continues his farewell tour with three rides on the card and Mimikyu provides the jockey with a chance to add to his six winners from his last ten rides. The Dubawi filly has only been the mount of Dettori twice in her eight starts, but the pair enjoyed victory in the Group 2 Park Hill Fillies' Stakes and they can add more success again. The four-year-old was unlucky to lose out to River Of Stars in the Group 3 Bronte Cup at York on her seasonal return and, although this will be another difficult test, she should come on for that run to be in the mix here. She's dropping back in trip by two furlongs, but she's won over this distance before and has winning course form.

