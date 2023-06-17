The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Doncaster and Salisbury on Sunday

Three horses to include in a multiple on Sunday . . .

King Of Bavaria (3.50 Doncaster)

King Of Bavaria got off the mark for Mick Appleby when successful over the minimum distance at Windsor last time and he can come on for that run again. The four-year-old won his first two starts under the guidance of Aidan O'Brien and although it took him five attempts to win since moving to Britain, he delivered some solid performances on the all-weather. You can put a line through his Pontefract run, when he finished seventh of eight, as he never got going, but he relished the quick ground last time out and with conditions similar, he should run another big race.

Redredrobin (4.00 Salisbury)

The in-form Redredrobin has won two of her four starts this year, with one coming over course and distance, and was unlucky not to complete a hat-trick at Chepstow earlier this month. She produced a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings that day when losing out by a head and the six-year-old mare is another who seems to run well on fast ground. Jockey William Carson retains his partnership with her having won both times before and if she gets a clear run from stall eight (she entered from stall nine at Salisbury last time), she could win again.

Razoni (4.25 Doncaster)

The consistent Razoni takes a step back in trip for George Boughey and has a big opportunity to register a second career win. The son of Lope De Vega has finished second on five previous occasions and has been unlucky not to get on the scoresheet a lot more. His first turf start came over ten furlongs at Redcar and it was an encouraging performance as he showed huge improvement when second on a tight track at Chester. He almost equalled a career-best effort that day and he brings the best form into this race. William Buick is a significant book and the champion jockey has made a solid start this season so Razoni has every chance of going close.

