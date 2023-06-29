The Punt Acca: Liam Headd's three horse racing tips at Cartmel, Newcastle and Yarmouth on Friday

Three horses to include in a treble on Friday . . .

Maximilian Caesar (3.30 Yarmouth)

In a small but competitive handicap, Maximilian Caesar can run a solid race and appears to have been overlooked in the betting. Trained by Marco Botti, the three-year-old brings some impressive form into the race having won two of his seven starts and finished in the top three on three other occasions. He was successful at this track as a two-year-old, running out a three-length winner, and he finally got off the mark over a mile earlier this year after going close twice last term. That win at Doncaster proved to be a career-best effort based on Racing Post Ratings, and although he failed to beat a rival home at York last time, the race has produced two winners since.

Lights Are Green (3.40 Cartmel)

Lights Are Green has been a consistent performer for George Bewley and, with the exception of his fall at Hexham in April, he has improved since joining the yard. The six-year-old has won two of his seven starts this year, including once over course and distance, and finished third on three other occasions. He brings the strongest form into this contest. He has proven himself as a staying chaser and based on his recent run at Hexham, which was a career-best effort on RPRs, he should run another big race on good ground that will suit him.

Nashwa (6.35 Newcastle)

A dual Group 1 winner last year, the John and Thady Gosden-trained Nashwa should have the ability to get back on the winning trail here on her second start of the season. Her sole appearance this year came in France when she finished fourth of six in the Group 2 Prix Corrida and although she was sent off as the 4-5 favourite, she will have needed that run in what was her first start in 204 days. She is stepping back in class, having competed at Group 1 and 2 level since May of last year, and with Hollie Doyle retaining her partnership with Nashwa, the pair should prove too strong for the opposition.

