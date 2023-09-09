The Punt Acca: Liam Headd with three picks for day two of the Irish Champions Festival at the Curragh

Three horses to include in a treble on Sunday . . .

Unless (2.25 Curragh)

Since stepping up to ten furlongs, the Aidan O'Brien-trained three-year-old has recorded a career-best Racing Post Rating of 102 and there should be further improvement to come. Although the daughter of Justify has won just two of her 11 starts, she has finished in the top three on seven other occasions and she proved she has the stamina for this trip when successful at Listed level over course and distance last month. She narrowly missed out on her first attempt at Group level, but she ran to good effect, deserves to contest this Group 2 and another solid run should be expected.

Highfield Princess (2.55 Curragh)

The John Quinn-trained mare looked as good as ever this season when cruising to a three-length victory in the Qatar Stakes at Goodwood in August. She posted a joint career-best effort that day before just being unable to reel in the front-running Live In The Dream at York. There was nothing wrong with that effort and the consistent six-year-old has all the class to deliver once more. Quinn enjoyed a winner on Saturday and holds a record of 5-22 in the past fortnight and is operating at a strike-rate of 23 per cent, so the yard form is strong.

City Of Troy (4.00 Curragh)

Course-and-distance winner City Of Troy won in such impressive style on his second start at Newmarket in July and anything close to his performance that day will be enough. The juvenile ran out a six-and-a-half length winner over Haatem, who subsequently landed a Group 2 on his next start, and he appears to be the stable's fancied runner with Ryan Moore in the saddle. His pedigree suggests he should get further in time, but seven furlongs is the perfect trip for him at the moment and with the ground expected to be good – as it was on his debut – he should prove hard to beat.

